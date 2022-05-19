HAPPENING TODAY: Experts to give testimony in Green Bay murder and dismemberment case

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Experts are set to give testimony Thursday in the case of a Green Bay woman accused of murdering and dismembering a 25-year-old man.

Taylor Schabusiness is charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, Mutilating a Corpse, and 3rd Degree Sexual Assault in one of Green Bay’s most gruesome murders.

Schabusiness is accused of killing Shad Thyrion and then dismembering his body. Thyrion’s head was located in a bucket and other body parts were found in Schabusiness’s vehicle, prosecutors say.

On Thursday, Schabusiness will appear before a judge for an evidentiary hearing in which state and defense experts will testify on psychiatric examinations of the defendant. The hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Action 2 News will be there and keep you updated.

A previous psychiatric examination determined Schabusiness was competent to stand trial, but the defense’s psychologist recommended further evaluation before determining if Schabusiness is competent.

“Ms. Schabusiness has been receiving mental health treatment since the seventh grade. She’s been psychiatrically hospitalized multiple times. She’s been diagnosed with bipolar and psychotic. This may have been one of her better days, however I’m very surprised at the result of this report,” said attorney Quinn Jolly.

Judge Thomas Walsh told the court he would allow a second evaluation to be conducted but questioned doing it at taxpayers’ expense, adding the examiner who found Schabusiness competent has been used in other court cases and found to have been reliable and trustworthy with her exams.

Jolly agreed to ask for funding for an independent evaluation through the State Public Defender’s office. The defense psychologist’s report was presented to the court May 6.

If Schabusiness is found not competent, the court will likely order her to undergo treatment until she regains competency.

After Schabusiness was arrested in February, she told police she and Thyrion had been doing drugs. After they arrived at a home in the 800 block of Stony Brook Lane they had sex and incorporated chains. Schabusiness said she blacked out during part of it but just went “crazy” and started strangling Thyrion.

Schabusiness told investigators she did not mean to kill Thyrion but she enjoyed choking him and continued to do it. Prosecutors say the sexual assault charge is for acts that happened after the victim died.

Police were called to the residence early in the morning of Feb. 23 after Shad’s mother found his severed head in a bucket in her basement. Additional body parts were discovered in the home and in Schabusiness’s van. Additional details of the crime may be be disturbing for some readers. CLICK HERE for a full report on the criminal complaint.

Schabusiness is being held on a $2 million cash bond.

