First Alert Weather Day Thursday afternoon into early Friday morning

Strong to severe storms are expected late Thursday afternoon and continue into Thursday night
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A First Alert Weather Day for the potential of severe storms in North Central Wisconsin. The main threats are damaging winds, large hail over 1″ in size, heavy rainfall, along with an isolated chance of a tornado, particularly in the western parts of the region.
The first round of strong to severe storms is forecast to arrive in Central Wisconsin and perhaps the Northwoods, after 3 PM Thursday afternoon. These storms will be driving to the east in association with a warm front that will be lifting north across the region. The storms will be around through dinnertime and into the late evening hours.
There could be a short break in the unsettled weather closer to midnight, as a cold front shifts east across Minnesota and then heads our way during the overnight hours into early Friday morning. The storm risks will be damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and perhaps hail up to 1″ in size. The storms will shift out of the area before daybreak, but showers could linger during the morning on Friday.
For reference, here is a breakdown of hail size from small to very large.
