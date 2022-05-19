First Alert Weather Day Thursday afternoon into early Friday morning

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A First Alert Weather Day for the potential of severe storms in North Central Wisconsin. The main threats are damaging winds, large hail over 1″ in size, heavy rainfall, along with an isolated chance of a tornado, particularly in the western parts of the region.

Severe storms could start to affect the region after 3 PM with a couple rounds of storms through tonight. (WSAW)

Large hail over 1" and damaging winds are the main threats with severe storms, while a low chance of an isolated tornado. (WSAW)

The first round of strong to severe storms is forecast to arrive in Central Wisconsin and perhaps the Northwoods, after 3 PM Thursday afternoon. These storms will be driving to the east in association with a warm front that will be lifting north across the region. The storms will be around through dinnertime and into the late evening hours.

Rainfall of 1" or more is possible in parts of Central Wisconsin. (WSAW)

There could be a short break in the unsettled weather closer to midnight, as a cold front shifts east across Minnesota and then heads our way during the overnight hours into early Friday morning. The storm risks will be damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and perhaps hail up to 1″ in size. The storms will shift out of the area before daybreak, but showers could linger during the morning on Friday.

For reference, here is a breakdown of hail size from small to very large.

This is the breakdown of hail from small to large to huge. (WSAW)

