About 70% of UWSP student graduates already have jobs

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - University of Wisconsin Stevens Point is getting ready to send their students off into the workforce.

Many UWSP students already have jobs lined up for them because of the help of university programs that connect students to careers in central Wisconsin.

“They are entering a job market that really seeks their talent,” said Jacqui Guthrie, Senior Director of the Academic Career and Advising Center.

In previous years, USWP said about 50% of students have been able to secure jobs before graduation. Now, that number has increased.

“Closer to 70% of our graduating students have secured jobs before graduation,” said Guthrie.

Many of the university’s graduates are helping with employee retention in the central Wisconsin area.

“The majority of our students are staying in the local surrounding counties and the greater Stevens Point area,” said Guthrie.

Jose Vasquez is an international student from El Salvador. He is about to graduate from UWSP on Saturday.

“I have been completing my degree in business administration in data analytics with a minor in economics,” said Vasquez.

Vasquez already has his job at Roehl Transport in Marshfield.

“The school of business and economics has a program which is a bridge to connect students with business leaders and community leaders,” said Vasquez.

Vasquez said the program helped him secure his new job.

“I was able to find an internship and after that, I was offered a position,” said Vasquez.

UWSP said 92% of their graduates stay in the state for 3 years after they graduate.

The USWP graduation ceremony is this Saturday.

