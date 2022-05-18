News and First Alert Weather App
Woman brings home baby fox, mistaking it for kitten

A woman in California mistook this baby fox for a kitten, police said.
A woman in California mistook this baby fox for a kitten, police said.(Rocklin Police Department)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKLIN, Calif. (CNN) - A woman in California recently took in a baby fox that she thought was a needy kitten.

Police say they got a call from a concerned family member. Animal control responded to the call and confirmed it was a baby fox, also known as a kit.

They took it to Gold Country Wildlife Rescue where it can be properly cared for.

Rocklin police posted a photo of the kit on their Facebook page and gave instructions on what to do if you come across orphaned or injured wildlife.

They said to check for wildlife rehabilitation resources on your local humane society’s website. You should also keep the animal in a dark, quiet, mildly warm place away from other animals and children before getting it to a rehab center.

