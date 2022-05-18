Wausau Policing Task Force to hold public hearing Wednesday night

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Policing Task Force will host a public hearing Wednesday night to present its final draft recommendations.

The task force was formed in September of 2020 and has been evaluating the police department’s policies and procedures, reviewing data, and evaluating needs. With the help of the Wisconsin Institute for Public Policy and Service, the task force has held a series of community engagement activities including public listening sessions, a survey, and focus groups to gain a better understanding of the community’s perception of the department.

The task force’s recommendations are in the areas of mental health and human services, officer wellness and training, community engagement, and cultural competencies.

Tonight’s hearing begins at 6:30 at city hall in the council chambers. The task force is looking for public input on their recommendations before they finalize their report. Community members will be given up to five minutes for public comment. After the hearing, the task force will review the comments, finalize their recommendations and develop a plan.

The meeting can also be viewed on the city’s YouTube channel.

To see a draft of the final report and recommendations, click here.

