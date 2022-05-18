News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Wausau Policing Task Force to hold public hearing Wednesday night

(WSAW)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Policing Task Force will host a public hearing Wednesday night to present its final draft recommendations.

The task force was formed in September of 2020 and has been evaluating the police department’s policies and procedures, reviewing data, and evaluating needs. With the help of the Wisconsin Institute for Public Policy and Service, the task force has held a series of community engagement activities including public listening sessions, a survey, and focus groups to gain a better understanding of the community’s perception of the department.

The task force’s recommendations are in the areas of mental health and human services, officer wellness and training, community engagement, and cultural competencies.

Tonight’s hearing begins at 6:30 at city hall in the council chambers. The task force is looking for public input on their recommendations before they finalize their report. Community members will be given up to five minutes for public comment. After the hearing, the task force will review the comments, finalize their recommendations and develop a plan.

The meeting can also be viewed on the city’s YouTube channel.

To see a draft of the final report and recommendations, click here.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 injured in town of Richfield crash
2 injured in Wood County crash involving dump truck
The tunnel stretches from Tijuana, Mexico, to about 300 feet north of the border.
Big cross-border tunnel found linking Tijuana, San Diego
Ostrum has been practicing at Russell Gymnastics in Stevens Point since she was seven.
Hello, My Name Is: Arianna Ostrum
Alexander Kucharski
Bond set at $25K for Stevens Point man charged in child pornography case
From left to right: Riggs, Gunnar and Champ sit outside in Stevens Point, Wis.
Stevens Point dogs recover after school bus accident

Latest News

The Grand Theater announces its new season
‘Lift Every Voice’ series at The Grand Theater starts Thursday
Merrill Vs. D.C. Everest 5/17/2022
Merrill Vs. D.C. Everest 5/17/2022
Watching for New Round of 'Grandparents Scams' 5/17/2022
Watching for New Round of 'Grandparents Scams' 5/17/2022
Westside Master Plan Options Revealed 5/17/2022
Westside Master Plan Options Revealed 5/17/2022