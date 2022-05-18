News and First Alert Weather App
Taco Bell's Mexican pizza is finally back

The Mexican Pizza will return to the Taco Bell menu on Thursday.
The Mexican Pizza will return to the Taco Bell menu on Thursday.
By CNN staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
(CNN) - Taco Bell is bringing Mexican pizza back after a two-year absence from the menu.

The pizza will be available to order starting Thursday, but fans can get it Wednesday through a special offer on the Taco Bell app.

Taco Bell CEO Mark King said last month its Mexican pizza has a long history with the fast-food chain and customers have been calling for its return. Taco Bell announced last month that the fan-favorite item would be coming back.

Taco Bell is also joining forces with Dolly Parton and Doja Cat for a musical inspired by the Mexican pizza. It will make its debut on TikTok later this month.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

