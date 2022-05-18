Sarah Godlewski talks mental health during visit to Newschannel 7

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Democratic senate candidate and state treasurer Sarah Godlewski stopped by Newschannel 7 Wednesday.

Godlewski spoke about the release of her mental health plan.

Her visit in Wausau is part of a state-wide tour to talk about the issue.

Among the top priorities in her plan is increasing access to mental health care, especially in rural areas.

“55 counties in Wisconsin don’t have behavioral health services they need,” said Godlewski.

“How can we make sure we’re improving? Whether it’s tele-medicine, to getting more people to actually want to practice behavioral health in rural Wisconsin,” she added.

Godlewski is running to replace Sen. Ron Johnson, a Republican, this November.

She’s in a crowded field. Milwaukee businessman Alex Lasry, Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes, are among the top contenders.

