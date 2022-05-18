News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Sarah Godlewski talks mental health during visit to Newschannel 7

Wisconsin Treasurer Sarah Godlewski
Wisconsin Treasurer Sarah Godlewski(Office of the State Treasurer)
By Wyatt Heller
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Democratic senate candidate and state treasurer Sarah Godlewski stopped by Newschannel 7 Wednesday.

Godlewski spoke about the release of her mental health plan.

Her visit in Wausau is part of a state-wide tour to talk about the issue.

Among the top priorities in her plan is increasing access to mental health care, especially in rural areas.

“55 counties in Wisconsin don’t have behavioral health services they need,” said Godlewski.

“How can we make sure we’re improving? Whether it’s tele-medicine, to getting more people to actually want to practice behavioral health in rural Wisconsin,” she added.

Godlewski is running to replace Sen. Ron Johnson, a Republican, this November.

She’s in a crowded field. Milwaukee businessman Alex Lasry, Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes, are among the top contenders.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 injured in town of Richfield crash
2 injured in Wood County crash involving dump truck
The tunnel stretches from Tijuana, Mexico, to about 300 feet north of the border.
Big cross-border tunnel found linking Tijuana, San Diego
Ostrum has been practicing at Russell Gymnastics in Stevens Point since she was seven.
Hello, My Name Is: Arianna Ostrum
The City of Marshfield Parks & Recreation Department regretfully announces the loss of Tuck,...
Wildwood Zoo announces death of Tuck the peregrine falcon
Wausau goat ordinance passes public health and safety committee, moves on to full council

Latest News

Senator Tammy Baldwin visits Mid-State Technical College in Stevens Point
Sen. Baldwin touts bill to combat price gouging
Mark Robinson Jr., 35
3rd suspect in 2019 heroin overdose case to reach plea agreement in July
Wausau Policing Task Force to hold public hearing Wednesday night
The Grand Theater announces its new season
‘Lift Every Voice’ series at The Grand Theater starts Thursday