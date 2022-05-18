Reward offered in Waupaca County dog killing case

WAUTOMA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Waushara County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about a peculiar case involving a dead dog to come forward.

Investigators said on May 16, the body of a small dog was found floating in Twin Lake. The lake is located in the town of Springwater, south of Waupaca.

Authorities are asking for help locating the owner of the dog or the person responsible for killing the dog. The dog’s cause of death was not released, but investigators said it was intentionally killed.

Tipsters could receive up to $1,000 for helping solve the case. If you have any information call the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office at 920-787-3321

