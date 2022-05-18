News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Reward offered in Waupaca County dog killing case

(MGN)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUTOMA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Waushara County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about a peculiar case involving a dead dog to come forward.

Investigators said on May 16, the body of a small dog was found floating in Twin Lake. The lake is located in the town of Springwater, south of Waupaca.

Authorities are asking for help locating the owner of the dog or the person responsible for killing the dog. The dog’s cause of death was not released, but investigators said it was intentionally killed.

Tipsters could receive up to $1,000 for helping solve the case. If you have any information call the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office at 920-787-3321

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 injured in town of Richfield crash
2 injured in Wood County crash involving dump truck
The tunnel stretches from Tijuana, Mexico, to about 300 feet north of the border.
Big cross-border tunnel found linking Tijuana, San Diego
Ostrum has been practicing at Russell Gymnastics in Stevens Point since she was seven.
Hello, My Name Is: Arianna Ostrum
The City of Marshfield Parks & Recreation Department regretfully announces the loss of Tuck,...
Wildwood Zoo announces death of Tuck the peregrine falcon
Wausau goat ordinance passes public health and safety committee, moves on to full council

Latest News

New music series debuts at Grand Theater Thursday
New music series debuts at Grand Theater Thursday
Mario Amezcua-Cardenas
Rothschild man sentenced to federal prison for role in international wire fraud scheme
Isaiah Delisle
Bond set at $50,000 cash for suspect in child abuse case
Wisconsin Treasurer Sarah Godlewski
Sarah Godlewski talks mental health during visit to NewsChannel 7