Parks Department unveils four Westside Master Plan options

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Department of Parks, Recreation and Forestry and Westside Master Plan consulting firm MSA Professional Solutions unveiled four possible options Tuesday to improve the area that includes Marathon Park, the UW Stevens Point Wausau campus and the property that currently houses the Transportation Department.

Marathon Park is the largest part of the area to be re-done. Some of the proposed items are play areas for all ages including a possible zip line and improved ice facilities for winter sports.

“MSA our consultant has met with all our users of the park. They met with the Fair, they met with our hockey organizations and our figure skating organizations,” said Director of Parks Recreation and Forestry Jamie Polley.

The four solutions unveiled Tuesday also include building repair, increased green spaces and better safety.

“People don’t think Marathon Park is a safe friendly place to be because of the cars and the speed that

The project designers do intend to keep the integrity of the historic elements of the park.

“The train is one of my favorites, and the train does stay in all four concepts, looking to expand the tracks around the park because it is a really popular item,” said MSA Team Leader Rain Gardner.

The concepts are designed from the responses on over 2200 surveys from people who use the park and surrounding areas. MSA will be collecting feedback from their presentation in the near future. “In the next two weeks we’ll have another survey for people to react to the four different concepts that we’ve developed. We really want them to focus on the individual pieces that bring interest to them,” Gardner said.

The most popular elements from each concept will be combined to come up with a draft solution by the end of summer, which will again go back to the public for approval.

“There are some really unique ideas on there and then there’s some really basic ideas that we never really thought of, so I think there’s little bits from each concept that we can take to make a really good plan,” Polley said.

