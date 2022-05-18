‘Lift Every Voice’ series at The Grand Theater starts Thursday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A new series celebrating diversity will start Thursday, May 19 at The Grand Theater in Wausau.

The series, ‘Lift Every Voice,’ will feature artists from diverse backgrounds who express their experience through their work, according to a press release.

The first artist will be Lady Midnight from the St. Paul-Minneapolis, Minn. area. Director of Development and Community Engagement for The Grand, Katy Lang, said her talent goes beyond the stage.

“She does a lot of work in her community with underprivileged youth,” Lang explained. “We are happy to have her share some of her talent.”

Lang said she plans to have shows for the series several times throughout the year.

“We always brag about having something for everyone, but not everyone can come to the grand all the time,” Lang said. “It is cost prohibitive. There are geographical issues. Sometimes people just don’t feel comfortable coming here. So, we’re trying to book artists that represent our entire community, rather than our typical patron base.”

All shows that fall under the ‘Lift Every Voices’ series will be free to the public. Tickets can be reserved online.

