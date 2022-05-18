News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Rainy start to Wednesday. Chance for severe thunderstorms Thursday

Strong thunderstorms possible Wednesday evening. Chance for severe storms come Thursday evening.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Rain showers from overnight clearing by mid-morning Wednesday. Showers and storms look to return Wednesday evening. Although, chances for strong to severe thunderstorms remain possible Thursday evening.

A few strong storms Wednesday evening.
A few strong storms Wednesday evening.(WSAW)

Much of Wednesday will remain dry as rain showers clear out prior to 9 AM. Cloudy skies will limit our highs from warming any higher than the low 60s. A lifting warm front Wednesday evening may bring a few strong thunderstorms after 6 PM across North-Central Wisconsin. The main threats from the system will be small hail, gusty winds, and some lightning. Storms should clear out prior to midnight.

Strong storms will move in from the NW late Wednesday
Strong storms will move in from the NW late Wednesday(WSAW)

Sun and clouds for much of Thursday. The warm front from overnight will allow for highs to reach the lower 70s. By the evening, a strong cold front moves in bringing threats of strong to severe storms. Storms will try to develop in the area after 5 PM. Though, there is a chance for this cold front to stall, which would ultimately delay the arrival time of storms. If this occurs, the chance for severe weather is significantly lowered. If severe storms develop Thursday evening, the main threats will be large hail and damaging winds.

Severe storms possible late Thursday evening
Severe storms possible late Thursday evening(WSAW)
Some strong to severe storms possible after midnight
Some strong to severe storms possible after midnight(WSAW)

Additionally, a chance for heavy rain to produce 1-2 inches per hour in isolated spots. This could lead to localized flooding or a flash flood, especially in areas seeing consistent rain. Storms are expected to weaken by early Friday morning. If the front stalls, a few thunderstorms may be possible into late morning Friday.

Strong to severe storms may linger into Friday morning
Strong to severe storms may linger into Friday morning(WSAW)
STRONG TO SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE FRIDAY MORNING
1 AM FRIDAY(WSAW)

Temperatures are expected to fall throughout Friday, likely dropping into the 50s by the afternoon. The weekend will remain cool in the mid to upper 50s. A chance for rain showers to develop Saturday late afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 injured in town of Richfield crash
2 injured in Wood County crash involving dump truck
The tunnel stretches from Tijuana, Mexico, to about 300 feet north of the border.
Big cross-border tunnel found linking Tijuana, San Diego
Ostrum has been practicing at Russell Gymnastics in Stevens Point since she was seven.
Hello, My Name Is: Arianna Ostrum
Alexander Kucharski
Bond set at $25K for Stevens Point man charged in child pornography case
From left to right: Riggs, Gunnar and Champ sit outside in Stevens Point, Wis.
Stevens Point dogs recover after school bus accident

Latest News

Sunrise 7 Weather
Sunrise 7 Weather
Rain showers move in early Wednesday morning.
First Alert Weather: Cool with rain & storm chances
Mark Holley's Forecast
Mark Holley's Forecast
Sunrise 7 Weather
Sunrise 7 Weather