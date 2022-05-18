First Alert Weather: Rainy start to Wednesday. Chance for severe thunderstorms Thursday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Rain showers from overnight clearing by mid-morning Wednesday. Showers and storms look to return Wednesday evening. Although, chances for strong to severe thunderstorms remain possible Thursday evening.

Much of Wednesday will remain dry as rain showers clear out prior to 9 AM. Cloudy skies will limit our highs from warming any higher than the low 60s. A lifting warm front Wednesday evening may bring a few strong thunderstorms after 6 PM across North-Central Wisconsin. The main threats from the system will be small hail, gusty winds, and some lightning. Storms should clear out prior to midnight.

Sun and clouds for much of Thursday. The warm front from overnight will allow for highs to reach the lower 70s. By the evening, a strong cold front moves in bringing threats of strong to severe storms. Storms will try to develop in the area after 5 PM. Though, there is a chance for this cold front to stall, which would ultimately delay the arrival time of storms. If this occurs, the chance for severe weather is significantly lowered. If severe storms develop Thursday evening, the main threats will be large hail and damaging winds.

Additionally, a chance for heavy rain to produce 1-2 inches per hour in isolated spots. This could lead to localized flooding or a flash flood, especially in areas seeing consistent rain. Storms are expected to weaken by early Friday morning. If the front stalls, a few thunderstorms may be possible into late morning Friday.

Temperatures are expected to fall throughout Friday, likely dropping into the 50s by the afternoon. The weekend will remain cool in the mid to upper 50s. A chance for rain showers to develop Saturday late afternoon.

