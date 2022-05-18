First Alert Weather Day declared for Thursday afternoon through Friday morning

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -A more active storm pattern arrives today and tomorrow. Storms are possible this evening from 6 to 9 pm. The main threats from the storms tonight will be some small hail, gusty winds, and some lightning.

First Alert Weather (WSAW)

Warmer and muggier air arrives tonight into early Thursday morning. A warm front lifts north and will allow for high to reach in the low 70s. There will also be high summer-like dew points known as storm fuel. A cold front arrives tomorrow afternoon/evening. The cold front will be the spark for storms to develop

First Alert Weather Day Thursday PM-Friday AM (WSAW)

Any storms that develop Thursday evening, the main threats will be large hail and damaging winds.

Severe Weather Risk (WSAW)

The cold front could stall/slow down, which will bring a chance of heavy rain. Heavy rain could produce 1-2″ inches per hour. This could lead to localized flooding in low spots. Storms will slowly weaken after midnight into early Friday morning.

Thursday Night Storms (WSAW)

Thursday Evening Storms (WSAW)

