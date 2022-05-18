News and First Alert Weather App
Dog badly injured after defending woman from mountain lion attack, owner says

By The Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BIG BAR, Calif. (AP) - A woman attacked by a mountain lion in Northern California says her dog jumped to her defense and was badly wounded in protecting her.

Erin Wilson said her Belgian Malinois named Eva is a hero for grappling with the cougar on Monday near the Trinity River during a walk.

Wilson was scratched when the animal lunged, but Eva jumped in and was grabbed by the head and dragged.

The dog owner said the cougar wouldn’t let go even when she attacked it with rocks, sticks and her fists.

Wilson and another woman finally managed to drive it off, but authorities say Eva is in guarded condition.

