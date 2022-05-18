D.C. Everest Soccer improves to 10-0 in WVC play with 5-0 victory over Merrill

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) -D.C. Everest soccer improves to 10-0 in Wisconsin Valley Conference play with a 5-0 home victory over Merrill on Tuesday night. The Evergreens can now clinch at least a share of a conference crown with a win over Marshfield on Thursday.

Playing without their star in Jenna Baumann, the rest of the supporting cast stepped up. Grace Sandquist, Jenna Check, and Kaitlyn Abbiehl all found the back of the net within the first 20 minutes of action.

