Bond set at $50,000 cash for suspect in child abuse case

Isaiah Delisle(Marathon County Jail)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 21-year-old Rhinelander man is charged with child abuse after a 16-month-old child suffered a brain bleed.

Isaiah DeLisle is in custody on a $50,000 cash bond.

The child was brought to a Rhinelander hospital on May 2 after the toddler’s mother reported abnormal behavior. The woman said during a drive from Wausau to Rhinelander the boy choked while drinking from a sippy cup. The car was stopped and the child was removed from the car seat to render aid. The child then threw up. The boy’s mother said the morning he also appeared to have difficulty waking up. The woman said DeLisle cared for the child while she was at work.

According to court documents the boy had bruising on his face and body. DeLisle reportedly said the bruises were from the bars on his crib. The child was flown from Rhinelander to Marshfield for treatment of his injuries.

Doctors said the boy could have not caused the injuries to himself. The child needed surgery to address retinal hemorrhages in both eyes.

Court documents said when an officer attempted to arrest DeLisle in the city of Wausau he drove for seven city blocks before stopping. Officers discovered marijuana in the vehicle.

DeLisle is expected to learn on May 25 if his case will head to trial. He’s been ordered to not have contact with children under the age of 18.

