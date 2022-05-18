News and First Alert Weather App
3rd suspect in 2019 heroin overdose case to reach plea agreement in July

Mark Robinson Jr., 35
By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 35-year-old Mosinee man charged for his role in a 2019 heroin overdose case is scheduled to reach a plea deal in July. Mark Robinson Jr. is charged with six counts including first-degree reckless homicide.

Prosecutors say a 30-year-old man died on Oct. 10, 2019 after purchasing heroin from Robinson and a codefendant. The codefendant, Jackie Loiselle, 38, was sentenced last fall in the case. She also reached a plea deal and was sentenced to 5 years in prison to be followed by 5 years of extended supervision.

Investigators said Loiselle and Robinson purchased the heroin from Josh Huff, 41. Loiselle later sold it to the man that overdosed, prosecutors say. Huff has also already been sentenced. In January 2021, he was ordered to spend 3 years in prison followed by 5 years of extended supervision.

Court documents indicate that when Loiselle contacted the overdose victim asking if he wanted to buy heroin, he had been sober for about nine months. The message triggered him into wanting the drug.

Robinson will return to court July 22.

