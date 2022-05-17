News and First Alert Weather App
Wildwood Zoo announces death of Tuck the peregrine falcon

The City of Marshfield Parks & Recreation Department regretfully announces the loss of Tuck, the Peregrine falcon, at the Wildwood Zoo(The City of Marshfield Parks & Recreation Department)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - A Peregrine falcon named Tuck who had lived several years at the Wildwood Zoo in Marshfield has died.

Marshfield city staff said Tuck was euthanized due to his deteriorating physical condition and perceived quality of life.

Tuck was welcomed to the zoo in 2011 as an adult from a rehabilitation center in Arizona after he was found in the wild with a fractured right wing and injured cere. Like all the birds at Wildwood Zoo, he is a former rehab patient that had recovered but can no longer survive on his own in the wild.

Tuck was a favorite of visitors. The exhibit will remain empty until a rehabilitation center has a bird available for placement.

