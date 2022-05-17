UWSP Baseball confident heading into home regional for NCAA Tournament

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) -For the first time ever, NCAA Tournament baseball games will be held in Stevens Point, as UWSP Baseball found out they’ll be a host for a regional at Zimmermann Field starting on Friday morning. The Pointers hosted a regional in 2007, but those games were played in Wisconsin Rapids.

The #1 seed Pointers will face Lawrence University on Friday at 10 in the morning. Fresh off a dominant performance at the WIAC Tournament where they claimed a championship after outscoring their opponents 39-12 over three games, the Dogs have plenty of belief they’re just getting started.

“Honestly, I mean I could see us running this in our regional and easily getting to a super (regional),” said Pointers infielder Logan Matson, a Neillsville native. “We have the depth, we have the pitching, we have the hitting, we have everything that can contribute to it.”

“The end,” said UWSP outfielder Aaron Simmons when asked about how far this team can go. “I think all the way is definitely the goal for us, and I think we can do it.”

Second-year head coach Nat Richter played in three NCAA Tournaments with the Pointers, and he knows baseball is a funny game where anything can happen. Still, he’s cautiously optimistic heading into Friday.

“I just hope that we can go out and keep playing hard, keep playing well,” Richter said. “I think if we do that, we’re talented enough to go pretty deep in the tournament. But there’s a lot that can happen.”

The other teams in the regional are North Central University and Coe College.

