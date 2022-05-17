Stevens Point adding extra yard waste drop-off hours following ‘No Mow May’

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - No Mow May 2022 is about halfway over, and participants are looking at a lot of yard work come June.

Once Stevens Point residents have cut down their lawns, they can drop off the waste at the city’s Recycling, Yard Waste, Demolition Drop-Off Site.

To accommodate all of the No Mow May participants, the city will be adding extra drop-off hours in late May and early June.

Mayor Mike Wiza says the waste will continue to help out the environment as compost.

“The yard waste then gets composted, we don’t just throw it away or put it in a landfill,” he explained. “We repurpose that and turn it into compost, so you’re helping the environment, you’re helping the farmers, you’re helping the pollinators, all of the flowers and fruit trees that you have in the city, you’re going to give them a better start.”

