News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Puppy found in stolen vehicle gets to ride home in police car

Officer Mireles gave Mickey a ride home in his police car.
Officer Mireles gave Mickey a ride home in his police car.(San Bernadino Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN BERNADINO, Calif. (Gray News) – An officer in San Bernadino took the time to reunite a puppy with its family after its owner was arrested, police said.

Over the weekend, officer Mireles was assisting on an occupied stolen vehicle call when he discovered a blue-nose pitbull puppy named Mickey inside the car. After arresting Mickey’s owner, officer Mireles gave the dog a ride back home in his police vehicle and released him to family members who were “happy to see him,” police said.

The San Bernadino Police Department shared photos of Mickey's ride home.
The San Bernadino Police Department shared photos of Mickey's ride home.(San Bernadino Police Department)

The San Bernadino Police Department shared photos of Mickey’s ride in the patrol car in a Facebook post.

“Before dropping Mickey off, officer Mireles told him to apply for a K-9 position when he gets older,” the department said. “Good job officer Mireles and keep up the good work!”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Riggs, Gunnar and Champ sit outside in Stevens Point, Wis.
Stevens Point dogs recover after school bus accident
Fresno police said the suspect vehicle is a newer model, silver, full-size Chevy Silverado with...
Police arrest man accused of striking woman, dragging body 8 miles
The shootings late Saturday and early Sunday followed a night of violence in which 21 people...
3 shot and killed in Milwaukee following night of violence
Biden’s decision, confirmed by a senior administration official, comes after Defense Secretary...
Reversing Trump, Biden acts to deploy US troops to Somalia
The victims were identified as 68-year-old Janice Reed, 72-year-old Gwendolyn Osborne and...
3 found dead at senior apartment building after heat complaints

Latest News

3rd Grade ' Penny War" to Help Africa 5/16/2022
3rd Grade ' Penny War" to Help Africa 5/16/2022
A program that helps seniors with food insecurity is gaining ground in central Wisconsin.
Stockbox program helps central Wisconsin seniors
Rhinelander School District 3rd graders raise money to send water filters to Africa
Rhinelander 3rd graders using ‘penny war’ to send water filters to Africa
Papa Bear had to be put down after he was hit by a car in California, officials said.
Beloved bear euthanized after hit-and-run in California