‘Prices are getting crazy’: A popular opinion at the gas pump

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Gas prices are at an all-time high and for some, it’s changed how they budget. Two months ago AAA said $4 was the tipping point for people to start adjusting their habits. NewsChannel 7 spoke to people at the pump on Tuesday.

Some have reached their tipping point, while others won’t let the price at the pump deter their plans for the holiday weekend.

“I was out this morning and saw another ten cents increase in price and the prices are getting crazy,” said one driver.

“I still gotta live and work so…I mean it is what it is. We just kind of grunt and go on with our lives,” said Chris Luebbe, Wausau.

Luebbe doesn’t plan to make changes to his budget, but many others are. That includes plans for Memorial Day weekend.

One man said he and his son were going to go to Utah for the holiday. But because of gas prices coupled with lodging expenses, they decided to hold off on their plans. Others won’t let the pump dictate their plans. Another man said he and his family will go on their annual boating trip regardless of the price to fill their truck and boat for the weekend.

AAA gave advice on how to cut down on costs.

“Taking out any excess weight in a car, possibly carpooling and maybe not going as far a distance to get their errands done,” said Molly Hart, AAA.

Travel Wisconsin expects the roads to be busy for Memorial weekend.

“We are tracking consumer sentiment all the time. The good news for us is that it’s holding steady,” said Anne Sayers, Secretary Designee, Wis. Department of Tourism.

AAA said the weekend is going to be the busiest in the past three years. Road trips are more popular than in 2019, according to Travel Wisconsin. 2019 was a record-setting year for tourism in Wisconsin.

“Ways travelers adjust their trips due to those gas prices. For the last three months in a row we’ve actually seen an uptick of people saying they’re planning trips closer to home,” said Sayers.

While it’s hurting people’s pocketbooks, Travel Wisconsin said staying close to home will help out in Wisconsin.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.