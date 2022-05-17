News and First Alert Weather App
Master plan to improve Marathon Park, and surrounding areas to be unveiled Tuesday evening

By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -A public informational meeting will be held Tuesday evening to give people the opportunity to see design plans for improvement to Marathon Park and surrounding areas.

The proposed master plan will show potential redevelopment in Marathon Park, the UWSP-Wausau Campus, and areas south of the park.

A public meeting will be held Tuesday, May 17, 6-7:30 p.m. at East Gate Hall in the Park, located at 801 Garfield Ave. This meeting will feature a presentation about the planning process and a series of design alternatives for changes to the study area. Project maps and designs will be on display, with opportunities to provide written comments and speak with the design team.

