The Good News Project receives Impact100 Grant

Good News Project in Wausau, Wis. receives Impact100 grant.
By Brittany Dobbins
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Good News Project is the winner of the $100,000 grant from Impact100.

The winner of the grant was announced Monday night. The organization was among three nonprofits vying for the grant.

The Good News Project runs three programs for the community. The Health Equipment Lending Program, also known as HELP, is a way to donate or borrow durable medical equipment for short-term use. It also offers e-cycling for local communities to safely recycle outdated electronics every Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and international service trips to the West Indies.

Impact100 is an organization of 100 women in the greater Wausau area. The woman all donated $1,000 for the grant.

The goal of the organization is to provide high-impact grants that reach under-served populations, support nonprofits, and highlight unmet needs in Marathon County. Impact100 partners with nonprofits to get to know their programs, services, and the communities they serve. In return, Impact100′s partners assure them that the process allows them to think bigger and more strategically about the work they do and the impact they have.

Last year’s winner was the Boys and Girls Club of the Wausau area.

