First Alert Weather: Cool with rain & storm chances

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A cooler and frosty start Tuesday morning. Rain chances are ahead for Wednesday morning, then a chance for storms by Thursday. Rain showers will arrive early Wednesday morning followed by chances for storms Thursday.

Increasing clouds this afternoon and evening with average highs (WSAW)

Patchy frost Tuesday morning as temperatures have dropped into the 30s. Temperatures will quickly warm into the mid to upper 60s Tuesday afternoon. Sunny skies for the first half of the day, turning cloudy by the second half.

Showers move in after 2 AM Wednesday (WSAW)

The next opportunity for showers is expected to arrive early Wednesday morning after 1 AM as a front moves through the region. Rain showers expected south of HWY 10, but staying North of HWY I-94. The wet weather should subside by late morning Wednesday, then clouds break for some sun by the afternoon.

Rain showers move in early Wednesday morning. (WSAW)

Rain accumulations should remain under a half-inch across North-Central Wisconsin. Most likely accumulating up to a quarter-inch. Highs in the upper 60s by the afternoon.

Rain showers expected to clear mid to late morning Wednesday (WSAW)

Warmer on Thursday with the sun giving way to increasing clouds. Showers and storms are possible late day or more likely at night with a cold front. There is the possibility that some storms could be strong to severe with the risks of damaging winds and hail being the main threats.

Storms are expected to develop Thursday evening as a frontal system moves in. (WSAW)

A level 2 out of 5 for severe storms on Thursday. (WSAW)

Lingering showers or storms wind down early Friday, with intervals of sun developing in the afternoon. Highs Friday are in the upper 60s. The upcoming weekend is expected to be much cooler, with forecast highs dropping into the mid-50s.

