News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Around 975,000 Child ID Kits being distributed to Wisconsin school children

(KWQC)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Around 975,000 Child ID kits will be distributed to public and private school students across Wisconsin, Attorney General Josh Kaul announced Tuesday, which parents can use in the event their child goes missing.

The National Child ID kits will be distributed to all K-12 Wisconsin school children for free and will help parents compile important information and documents about their child.

“No parent should have to go through the nightmare of having a missing child, but thousands of parents are confronted with that tragedy every year,” Kaul said. “The National Child Identification Program empowers parents to collect information that can assist with identification if the unthinkable occurs and a child goes missing.”

According to the state DOJ, 800,000 children go missing in the United States each year.

This effort is in collaboration with the state DOJ, Green Bay Packers, Alliant Energy, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and the National Child ID Program.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Riggs, Gunnar and Champ sit outside in Stevens Point, Wis.
Stevens Point dogs recover after school bus accident
Alexander Kucharski
Bond set at $25K for Stevens Point man charged in child pornography case
State health leaders recommend masks for 7 Wisconsin counties
Biden’s decision, confirmed by a senior administration official, comes after Defense Secretary...
Reversing Trump, Biden acts to deploy US troops to Somalia
2 injured in town of Richfield crash
2 injured in Wood County crash involving dump truck

Latest News

Upcoming events and projects in Stevens Point
Upcoming events and projects in Stevens Point
The City of Marshfield Parks & Recreation Department regretfully announces the loss of Tuck,...
Wildwood Zoo announces death of Tuck the peregrine falcon
Wausau goat ordinance passes public health and safety committee, moves on to full council
Master plan to improve Marathon Park and surrounding areas to be unveiled Tuesday evening