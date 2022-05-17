2 injured in Wood County crash

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Two people are recovering from injuries sustained in a crash that involved a car and dump truck in Wood County Monday night.

In a press release, the Wood County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened on County Highway N near Bethel Road, in the Township of Richfield.

Deputies said the car traveling westbound on the highway collided with the dump truck that was traveling eastbound.

The driver of the car was taken to Marshfield Medical Center with injuries, but they are in critical but stable condition. The driver of the dump truck has minor injuries and was released form the hospital.

Deputies said the highway was closed for six hours but has since reopened.

The names of those involved have not been released and the crash remains under investigation.

