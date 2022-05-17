News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

2 injured in Wood County crash

(MGN)
By Sydney Hawkins
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 6:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Two people are recovering from injuries sustained in a crash that involved a car and dump truck in Wood County Monday night.

In a press release, the Wood County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened on County Highway N near Bethel Road, in the Township of Richfield.

Deputies said the car traveling westbound on the highway collided with the dump truck that was traveling eastbound.

The driver of the car was taken to Marshfield Medical Center with injuries, but they are in critical but stable condition. The driver of the dump truck has minor injuries and was released form the hospital.

Deputies said the highway was closed for six hours but has since reopened.

The names of those involved have not been released and the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Riggs, Gunnar and Champ sit outside in Stevens Point, Wis.
Stevens Point dogs recover after school bus accident
Biden’s decision, confirmed by a senior administration official, comes after Defense Secretary...
Reversing Trump, Biden acts to deploy US troops to Somalia
State health leaders recommend masks for 7 Wisconsin counties
The victims were identified as 68-year-old Janice Reed, 72-year-old Gwendolyn Osborne and...
3 found dead at senior apartment building after heat complaints
Alexander Kucharski
Bond set at $25K for Stevens Point man charged in child pornography case

Latest News

UW-Stevens Point Baseball taking batting practice on May 16, 2022.
UWSP Baseball confident heading into home regional for NCAA Tournament
Stockbox Program Helps Seniors get Food 5/16/2022
Stockbox Program Helps Seniors get Food 5/16/2022
New VA Clinic Opens 5/16/2022
New VA Clinic Opens 5/16/2022
Wisconsin Cases Seeing Slight Rise 5/16/2022
Wisconsin Cases Seeing Slight Rise 5/16/2022