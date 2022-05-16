News and First Alert Weather App
Wausau VA Clinic now open at new site in Rothschild

Wausau VA Clinic being built in the former Shopko building in Rothschild, Wis.
By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - Starting Monday, patients at Wausau’s VA Clinic will be seen at a new clinic in Rothschild.

Work began in March 2021 to convert the former Shopko location into a health clinic for veterans. Since the Shopko building is so much bigger than the previous location, the VA will also offer new programs.

“We have so much to be thankful for with our veterans. To have a place for them to come and to get help and to get their medical care right here in Rothschild is huge,” said Rothschild Village Administrator Gary Olsen during an interview last year.

Veterans who received health care at the Wausau VA were notified about the clinic’s location change. Routine patient appointment reminders will clearly inform veterans of their appointment location.

Services include: pharmacy, dental, optometry, acupuncture and chiropractic services. There are also massage therapy, physical therapy, dermatology and audiology services.

The expansion also means that the clinic will be able to see more veterans faster than before. It’s going to be able to do that by expanding the six teams and providers it already has now.

The new clinic is located at 1105 East Grand Avenue in Rothschild in the former Shopko building.

