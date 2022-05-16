Wausau native Andy Brandt joins Wisconsin Hockey as assistant coach

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) -Wausau native Andy Brandt is joining the Wisconsin men’s hockey program as an assistant coach. Brandt was part of the Badgers national championship team in 2006.

“I am excited to add Andy Brandt to our coaching staff,” said head coach Tony Granato. “Badger fans will remember him as a hard-working forward that left it all on the ice, as well for his contributions to our 2006 national championship team.

“Andy has lots to add to our staff and I can’t wait for our players to see the passion, energy and hockey expertise that he will add to our program.”

Brandt comes to Madison from St. Norbert College, where he spent the past five years as an associate head coach and helped the Green Knights win a Division III National Championship in 2018.

“It’s a thrill to be back in Madison and help out what I think is the nation’s greatest college hockey program,” Brandt said. “It was special playing and studying at Wisconsin and I can’t wait to get back into it.”

