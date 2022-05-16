Total Lunar Eclipse on May 15, 2022

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - In case you missed it, here is a view of the moon just before 11 PM Sunday night, May 15, 2022 as it was in totality (total eclipse). The light from the sun was blocked by Earth for about an hour and a half late Sunday evening, providing a red/brown hue to the moon during this time.

The moon was in total eclipse from 10:29 PM to 11:53 PM Sunday night. (WSAW)

This is the breakdown of the time when the moon was in partial and full eclipse. (WSAW)

The next lunar eclipse that will be visible in North America takes place on November 8, 2022 early in the morning. At that time the partial eclipse will occur starting at 3:09 AM, reaching full eclipse at 4:16 AM, peaking at 4:59 AM, and staying in full shadow until 5:41 AM. Beyond that, sunrise will obsure the remainder of the partial eclipse that day.

