Stevens Point Area Senior High names Maggie Reilly new girls swim coach

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Maggie Reilly has been named Stevens Point Area High Girls swim coach.

Coach Reilly was previously the head girls swim coach for the Stevens Point Area School district Junior High Program. She is currently a teacher at PJ Jacobs in the Stevens Point Area School District.

“I am honored and excited to be stepping into this new role as the head girls swim coach at SPASH. My goal is to provide opportunities for student-athletes to grow as an individual in and out of the pool,” said Coach Reilly.

Reilly graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire with a degree in kinesiology with a concentration in physical education and adapted physical education.

Reilly will continue to teach physical education in the Stevens Point Area School District.

“We are fortunate to have Maggie ready and willing to lead this program. She has a lot of experience as both a competitive swimmer and also as a coach. In addition, she brings a passion for the sport and a desire to build the Stevens Point swim program into a dominant one. We are thrilled that she is willing to share that with our student-athletes,” said Athletic Director David Hauser.

