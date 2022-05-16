News and First Alert Weather App
State health leaders recommend masks for 7 Wisconsin counties

By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 12:52 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Leaders from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services have recommended that people living in Barron, Rusk, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, Racine and Kenosha counties to wear face masks.

Those counties have reported high levels of covid cases.

“Although the virus continues to change, we have the tools to fight it thanks to effective vaccines, accessible testing, and new treatments,” said Karen Timberlake, DHS Secretary-designee. “As cases increase statewide, all Wisconsinites have an essential role to play in keeping ourselves and our communities healthy and protecting those around us, especially those who are at high-risk for severe illness.”

In addition, DHS urges all Wisconsinites to take the following actions:

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 community levels map based on data from May...
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 community levels map based on data from May 5 to May 11, 2022(CDC via Wisconsin DHS)

People who have symptoms of COVID-19, have tested positive, or were exposed to someone with COVID-19 should continue to follow isolation and quarantine recommendations. Wearing a well-fitting mask or respirator also further reduces the risk of getting sick.

“As we see an increase in cases, we urge Wisconsinites to help us prevent severe illness by following these simple actions,” said Traci DeSalvo, Director of the DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases. “The most important thing you can do today to protect yourself and your community is to be sure you are up to date on all COVID-19 vaccines, including recommended booster and additional doses. The more people who are vaccinated means more people are protected against severe health outcomes associated with COVID-19. This reduces strain on hospitals, slows the spread of disease, and saves lives.”

The majority of counties in NewsChannel 7 viewing area are reporting ‘medium’ levels of case activity. In Wisconsin, the 7-day average of positivity by the test is 13.7%. State health leaders have previously said a virus is manageable when that number is 5% or less.

