Scam and fraud prevention presentation to be held June 8 in Boulder Junction

(WDAM)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOULDER JUNCTION, Wis. (WSAW) - The Boulder Junction Public Library will host a presentation next month to educate the public about scams.

The program, “Common Scams and Frauds” will be held Wednesday, June 8 at 6:30 p.m. at the Boulder Junction Community Center. It’s located at 5392 Park Street.

Jeff Kersten is the agency liaison with the Bureau of Consumer Protection within the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Kersten will present “Common Scams and Frauds” discussing the details of common scams, the warning signs of a scam, and what to do if you or someone you know falls victim to a scam or fraud.

Kersten travels around the state to educate the public, businesses and law enforcement on privacy protection, data security, identity theft, and other areas of consumer protection. Jeff has over 12 years of experience as a police officer and is a prior Consumer Protection Investigator for the Bureau of Consumer Protection.

For more information or questions, please call the library at 715-385-2050.

