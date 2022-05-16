Recipe: Homemade BBQ sauce perfect for National BBQ Day

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s time to get fired up for National BBQ Day! This BBQ sauce is sweet, tangy, and smokey all in one, and best of all, it is fairly healthy!

Ingredients:

1 can tomato Sauce (15 oz.)

1/2 cup apple cider vinegar

1/3 cup honey

1/4 cup molasses

3 tablespoons Worcestershire

2 teaspoons liquid smoke

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

Instructions:

Combine ingredients and stir together into a saucepan. Bring the sauce to a simmer, turn down the heat slightly and let it simmer for 15-20 minutes, or until the sauce has begun to thicken. Serve your sauce. Use it for dipping, brush it on pork, chicken, and ribs, or even use it on top of your favorite bratwurst or burger!

