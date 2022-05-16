Packers, Jaire Alexander finalizing contract extension

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) -The Packers are on the verge of locking down another one of their core pieces, as reports indicate they’re finalizing a 4-year, $84 million contract extension with Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander.

Alexander will receive $31 million in year one of the deal, courtesy of a $30 million signing bonus, a record for a defensive back.

Packers and Pro-Bowl CB Jaire Alexander are finalizing a 4-year, $84 million contract extension, per source. Deal includes $31 million in 2022 - a DB record of $30 million in signing bonus. Alexander will receive $42.5M by March. @JohnThornton of @RocNationSports confirmed deal. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 16, 2022

Alexander is coming off a 2021 season where he hurt his shoulder in week 4 against the Steelers and didn’t return until the Packers playoff loss to the 49ers, where he only played eight plays. Despite that, the 25-year old is considered one of the best cornerbacks in the sport by many, and key for Green Bay to lock up for the future.

The Louisville product’s base salary this year will be just over $1 million to keep his hit against the salary cap as low as possible.

