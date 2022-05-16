News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Packers, Jaire Alexander finalizing contract extension

Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) runs with an interception during the first...
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) runs with an interception during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)(Tony Avelar | AP)
By Matt Infield
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) -The Packers are on the verge of locking down another one of their core pieces, as reports indicate they’re finalizing a 4-year, $84 million contract extension with Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander.

Alexander will receive $31 million in year one of the deal, courtesy of a $30 million signing bonus, a record for a defensive back.

Alexander is coming off a 2021 season where he hurt his shoulder in week 4 against the Steelers and didn’t return until the Packers playoff loss to the 49ers, where he only played eight plays. Despite that, the 25-year old is considered one of the best cornerbacks in the sport by many, and key for Green Bay to lock up for the future.

The Louisville product’s base salary this year will be just over $1 million to keep his hit against the salary cap as low as possible.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fresno police said the suspect vehicle is a newer model, silver, full-size Chevy Silverado with...
Police arrest man accused of striking woman, dragging body 8 miles
Super Flower Blood Moon happens Sunday night into Monday
Total Blood Moon Eclipse arrives Sunday Night
The shootings late Saturday and early Sunday followed a night of violence in which 21 people...
3 shot and killed in Milwaukee following night of violence
Hundreds of people gathered at the 400 block in downtown Wausau early Saturday afternoon for a...
People demonstrate at Reproductive Rights Rally in downtown Wausau
Kane Fairbank, 18, is being held without bond in the stabbings of two women, ages 18 and 64....
Authorities: Man, 18, who stabbed 2 wanted to kill the vulnerable

Latest News

Mosinee's 'Spark Plug', Keagen Jirschele
Mosinee's 'Spark Plug', Keagen Jirschele
Keagen Jirschele takes batting practice at a Mosinee baseball practice.
Mosinee baseball’s ‘spark plug’
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, center top, shoots at the basket as Boston...
Bucks drop game 7, fall in Eastern Conference Semifinals
Prep Highlights 5/14
Wausau West softball, Marshfield girls soccer in action in 5/14 prep highlights