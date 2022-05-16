NewsChannel 7 earns 2 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Radio Television Digital News Association has honored NewsChannel 7 with two 2022 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards. Both awards recognize the work of 7 Investigates reporter Emily Davies. The Murrow Awards are the embodiment of the values, principles and standards set forth by Edward R. Murrow, a journalism pioneer who set the standards for the highest quality of broadcast journalism.

Davies’ work was honored in the hard news and digital categories.

‘A Need to be Heard’ told the story of two students from Amherst High School. Lauren Bird and Skylar Linde were in the same art class working on separate projects during the first half of the school year. They each took those current events as opportunities to explore some unrelenting feelings. They hoped their artwork inspired more civil discussions between people with different viewpoints.

‘What’s Next for ALS?’ shared the story of Garrett Smith. In 2017, Smith was told he had 6-18 months live after the diagnosis of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, or ALS. Four years after his diagnosis Garrett Smith and his family are still fighting and Garrett is still his spunky, outgoing self.

Wisconsin TV stations also compete against stations in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota for the regional awards.

