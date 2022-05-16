Mosinee baseball’s ‘spark plug’

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Mosinee baseball is 18-2 and just entered the rankings in Division 2. But even though people are just finding out about the skill of the team, they’ve been doing it all season due to a special weapon at the top of the lineup.

His name is Keagen Jirschele

“I knew I was going to be one of the leaders on this team, just kind of bring energy,” Jirschele said.

But the impact Jirschele has made is helping Mosinee slide into a contender. The team has given him the nickname of ‘spark plug. That’s because he’s the team’s best hitter, best pitcher and fastest athlete.

“We always know that if he’s up to bat or if he’s pitching. we always have a chance and we know he’s going to do something amazing,” senior Trevor Garski said.

Leading off in the lineup, Jirschele is hitting .439 with one home run and 18 RBI.

“He’s just strong all the way around. That kid can hit the ball all day long,” head coach Adam Olson said.

The bat brings power, but the cleats carry his speed. He has 23 stolen bases this season.

“He runs fast, he’s quick side to side. When I’m playing in the outfield, I hear ‘that kids fast,’” Miland said.

And on the bump, he’s given up just two earned runs. Jirschele boasts a trifecta of talent that’s not an error.

“Baseball is my favorite sport. I practice it a lot,” Jirschele said.

“He’s a very hard worker. He’s always hitting with his dad or fielding with his dad,” Garski said.

The team is hitting it’s stride, and the sophomore has two more seasons to grow with it.

“I’m excited for it. I know I’m going to put in the work. Try to be the best possible I can be,” Jirschele said.

A work ethic Jirschele hopes solidifies his name at Mosinee Baseball for years to come.

