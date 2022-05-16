News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

More people bringing in fawns to Wild Instincts

Wildlife rehabilitation center says it’s normal for mother deer to leave their fawns alone
People turning in fawns to Wild Instincts wildlife rehabilitation center
People turning in fawns to Wild Instincts wildlife rehabilitation center(WSAW)
By Jade Flury
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Fawn season is in full swing, and wildlife rehabilitation center, Wild Instincts said they recently received their first fawns of the year. Wild Instincts said some fawns that are picked up by people should be left in place.

“The biggest thing we urge people not to kidnap fawns,” said Mark Naniot, director of rehabilitation for Wild Instincts.

Wild Instincts said many people mistake the fawns they find for orphans.

“We’ve had situations, unfortunately, kidnapping situations and some that actually do need to be here,” said Naniot.

Naniot said it’s normal for mother deer to leave their fawns on their own.

“But natural history with deer is, they have a fawn. The fawn is too weak to follow mom. Typically they’ll have twins. They’ll put one over here and one over here in case predator finds one, doesn’t find both,” said Naniot.

The director of rehabilitation said mother deer leave their babies for long periods of time.

“And she’ll come around and feed them about twice a day. She’ll spend maybe 10-15 minutes with them and that’s it. So people will see them laying there for 3 or 4 hours, that’s normal,” said Naniot.

Fawns have a little scent and excellent camouflage that keep them safe from predators. They also have little body fat.

“And so they’re going to be skinny and spindly. That’s just normal and that’s why they lay in 1 place for long periods of time.,” said Naniot.

Wild Instincts said do not approach a fawn if you find one. Instead, give the wildlife rehabilitation center a call and they’ll give you the best advice on what to do with the animal.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say about 20 people were injured in two shooting in downtown Milwaukee Friday night.
Curfew for young people after Milwaukee shootings injure 21
The Santa Clara District Attorney reports officer Matthew Dominguez, 32, has been charged with...
DA: Officer charged for masturbating in front of victims while investigating disturbance
Fresno police said the suspect vehicle is a newer model, silver, full-size Chevy Silverado with...
Police arrest man accused of striking woman, dragging body 8 miles
Fans make their way into the Deer District before Game 6 of the NBA basketball finals game...
Deer District cancels watch party for Game 7
Frank Schuman, 29, of Lac du Flambeau.
Oneida County Sheriff’s Office seeking information about Lac du Flambeau man

Latest News

The elevated fire danger will continue into the early work week.
First Alert Weather: Returning to seasonal temps while an elevated fire danger continues
Turning mostly clear tonight, leading to good eclipse viewing. Cooler in the week ahead with...
First Alert Weather: Sunday Evening Forecast
People hug outside the scene after a shooting at a supermarket on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in...
Buffalo supermarket shooter threatened high school shooting, official says
The shootings late Saturday and early Sunday followed a night of violence in which 21 people...
3 shot and killed in Milwaukee following night of violence