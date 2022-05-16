More people bringing in fawns to Wild Instincts

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Fawn season is in full swing, and wildlife rehabilitation center, Wild Instincts said they recently received their first fawns of the year. Wild Instincts said some fawns that are picked up by people should be left in place.

“The biggest thing we urge people not to kidnap fawns,” said Mark Naniot, director of rehabilitation for Wild Instincts.

Wild Instincts said many people mistake the fawns they find for orphans.

“We’ve had situations, unfortunately, kidnapping situations and some that actually do need to be here,” said Naniot.

Naniot said it’s normal for mother deer to leave their fawns on their own.

“But natural history with deer is, they have a fawn. The fawn is too weak to follow mom. Typically they’ll have twins. They’ll put one over here and one over here in case predator finds one, doesn’t find both,” said Naniot.

The director of rehabilitation said mother deer leave their babies for long periods of time.

“And she’ll come around and feed them about twice a day. She’ll spend maybe 10-15 minutes with them and that’s it. So people will see them laying there for 3 or 4 hours, that’s normal,” said Naniot.

Fawns have a little scent and excellent camouflage that keep them safe from predators. They also have little body fat.

“And so they’re going to be skinny and spindly. That’s just normal and that’s why they lay in 1 place for long periods of time.,” said Naniot.

Wild Instincts said do not approach a fawn if you find one. Instead, give the wildlife rehabilitation center a call and they’ll give you the best advice on what to do with the animal.

