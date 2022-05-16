Hodag Heritage Festival begins Monday, festivities happening all week

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) -- The second annual Hodag Heritage Festival began Monday in Rhinelander. The Rhinelander Chamber, Pioneer Park Historical Complex and the Hodag Store will be hosting the event for area residents and visitors.

The weeklong activities will feature art contests, scavenger hunts, Tour de Hodag bike ride, promoted citywide hodag retail items/foods/beverages, and hodag swag contests.

“Year one of this event was a hit and we can’t wait to show everyone how this event has grown in year two,” stated Chamber Event & Program Coordinator, Rachel Boehlen. “We all have so much passion for the history of this area and we are constantly brainstorming on how we can share that pride. There’s something for everyone!”

The festival will culminate on Saturday, May 21 with a variety of events held at Pioneer Park including a traditional pancake breakfast, hodag heritage ceremony with hodag grand entrance, hodag calling contest, guest cryptid speakers, historical speakers, heritage videos, music by Hip Pocket at 4 p.m., hodag vendors, food trucks, beer tent, free kids bounce house and activities, free hodag historical tours and more!

For additional details on joining any of the activities, visit RhinelanderChamber.com/hodag-heritage.

Event & Program Coordinator

Rhinelander Area Chamber of Commerce

assistant@rhinelanderchamber.com

RACC Announces Hodag Heritage Details

(Rhinelander, Wisconsin – May 9, 2022) – The Rhinelander Area Chamber of Commerce is announcing details of a variety of different activities held during Rhinelander’s newest event: The Hodag Heritage Festival. The event will run from Monday, May 16th through Saturday, May 21st 2022, rain or shine!

The Chamber, along with the Pioneer Park Historical Complex and the Hodag Store as partners, will be hosting a large variety of activities for area residents and visitors. “This year we have expanded to include a huge variety of activities,” stated Chamber Events and Program Coordinator Rachel Boehlen. “Our goal is to share our Hodag Heritage and we are doing that through historical speakers, hodag exhibitors, a historical bus tour which has never been done before, and a plethora of other things. We want everyone to come out and spend the day at Pioneer Park because there truly is something for everyone!”

The Hodag Heritage Festival will feature the following weeklong events for the week of May 16th:

• ‘Hodags Throughout the City’ Scavenger Hunt

• ‘All Things Hodag’ Items List-Celebrate with hodag themed beverages, foods, and retail items from all over town

• Spirit Days-Wear your hodag garb on Friday & Saturday! (May 20th & 21st)

• 3D Hodag Art Contest on Display at ArtStart May 16th Week!

• Flat Medium Hodag Art Contest on Display at ArtStart May 16th Week!

• Citywide Business Hodag Spirit Décor

• DRI Hodag Medallion Scavenger Hunt

• Tour de Hodag Bike Ride– All ages and abilities welcome Friday (May 20th 5pm Bearskin Trail Head on Cty K)

• Personal Hodag Spirit Contest-Get dressed up!

The Hodag Heritage Festival will feature the following events at Pioneer Park Saturday, May 21st

• Stage Acts Including Historical Speakers, Cryptid Guest Speakers, and a Hodag Calling Contest

• Hodag Historical City Bus Tours

• Hodag Heritage Videos

• FREE Kids Bounce House & Hodag Crafts

• Hodag Centered Vendors & Exhibitors

• Hodag Day Designation Ceremony – 10am Saturday May 21st

• Food Trucks, Beer Pavilion

• “Hip Pocket” Band Playing Your Favorite Classic Rock, R&B, and Jazz

For additional details on joining any of the activities, visit RhinelanderChamber.com/hodag-heritage. Stay up to date on contest winners, photos, and updates on the Chamber’s Facebook page facebook.com/RhinelanderChamber. For more information contact assistant@rhinelanderchamber.com or call 715-365-7464.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.