First Alert Weather: Feeling more like spring

Near-average highs for the next several days. Occasional rain chances throughout the week.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 30-degree temperature drop for this work week compared to the temperatures we saw last week. Highs will stay around the 60s for most of the week. Rain chances will be possible at times.

A big drop in temperatures this week compared to last week
A big drop in temperatures this week compared to last week(WSAW)

A fair amount of sunshine and breezy on Monday. Cooler with highs in the mid to upper 60s. North-west winds gusting near 30 mph by the early afternoon will create a bit of a chill at times. A windbreaker will come in handy.

Breezy winds out of the northwest. A windbreaker will come in handy today.
Breezy winds out of the northwest. A windbreaker will come in handy today.(WSAW)

Patchy frost is possible Tuesday morning, especially in the Northwoods as low temperatures drop into the upper 30s/low 40s. Consider covering your plants or bringing them indoors Monday evening. Highs will warm into the mid to upper 60s Tuesday afternoon with a sun and cloud mix.

Patchy frost may be possible in the Northwoods Tuesday morning as temperatures drop into the 30s.
Patchy frost may be possible in the Northwoods Tuesday morning as temperatures drop into the 30s.(WSAW)

The next opportunity for showers and maybe a storm will be Tuesday night into Wednesday as a front moves through the region. The wet weather should subside by late morning Wednesday, then clouds break for some sun by the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Rain showers are possible heading into early Wednesday morning
Rain showers are possible heading into early Wednesday morning(WSAW)

Warmer on Thursday with the sun giving way to increasing clouds. Showers and storms are possible late day or more likely at night with a cold front. There is the possibility that some storms could be strong to severe with the risks of damaging winds and hail being the main threats. Lingering showers or storms wind down early Friday, with intervals of sun developing in the afternoon. Highs Friday are in the upper 60s.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sunrise 7 Weather
Sunrise 7 Weather
The moon was in total eclipse from 10:29 PM to 11:53 PM Sunday night.
Total Lunar Eclipse on May 15, 2022
Breezy and cooler Monday with a mix of sun and clouds. A chance of AM frost in spots Tuesday...
First Alert Weather: Sunday Night Forecast
The elevated fire danger will continue into the early work week.
First Alert Weather: Returning to seasonal temps while an elevated fire danger continues