Bond set at $25K for Stevens Point man charged in child pornography case

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A 21-year-old Stevens Point man was formally charged Monday with five counts of possession of child pornography and child sexual exploitation.

Alexander Kucharski is accused of posting a sexually explicit photo of a minor to kik on two occasions. He remains in custody on a $25,000. Stevens Point police detectives received a tip through the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Kucharski was arrested at home in Stevens Point as result.

Kucharski could also face charges in federal court.

Kucharski’s attorney said he did not have time to read the criminal complaint before Monday initial appearance. A judge has given him until May 23 to do so.

