Biden awards public safety medals of valor at White House ceremony

President Joe Biden speaks at the National Peace Officers' Memorial Service on the West Front...
President Joe Biden speaks at the National Peace Officers' Memorial Service on the West Front of the Capitol in Washington, Sunday, May 15, 2022, honoring the law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty in 2021.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray News) - President Joe Biden awarded public safety officer medals of valor Monday at the White House.

The 15 honorees exhibited “extraordinary valor above and beyond the call of duty,” including two who made the ultimate sacrifice, said Attorney General Merrick Garland.

On Sunday, Biden spoke at the National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service at the U.S. Capitol, honoring law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty in 2021.

He also addressed the mass shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, that happened Saturday. Officials said the gunman had researched the local demographics while looking for places with a high concentration of Black people.

Biden said people “must all work together to address the hate that remains a stain on the soul of America.”

“No one understands this more than the people sitting in front of me,” he said.

