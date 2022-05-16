News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Amber Heard expected to resume testimony in Johnny Depp libel trial

Actor Amber Heard appears in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va.,...
Actor Amber Heard appears in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., Wednesday, April 27, 2022.(Jonathan Ernst/Pool Photo via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Amber Heard is expected to take the witness stand Monday for a third day of testimony in a libel suit filed against her by her ex-husband, Johnny Depp.

The high-profile trial is resuming after a one-week hiatus to accommodate a judicial conference. Jurors have already heard four weeks of testimony.

Heard has already spent two days on the witness stand and still has not been cross-examined by Depp’s lawyers.

Heard told jurors she was physically and sexually abused on multiple occasions before and during her brief marriage to Depp, which lasted from 2015-16. Depp has already testified and denied he ever hit Heard.

Depp is suing Heard in Fairfax County Circuit Court for libel over an op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” His lawyers say he was defamed by the 2018 article even though it never mentioned his name.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fresno police said the suspect vehicle is a newer model, silver, full-size Chevy Silverado with...
Police arrest man accused of striking woman, dragging body 8 miles
Super Flower Blood Moon happens Sunday night into Monday
Total Blood Moon Eclipse arrives Sunday Night
The shootings late Saturday and early Sunday followed a night of violence in which 21 people...
3 shot and killed in Milwaukee following night of violence
Hundreds of people gathered at the 400 block in downtown Wausau early Saturday afternoon for a...
People demonstrate at Reproductive Rights Rally in downtown Wausau
Kane Fairbank, 18, is being held without bond in the stabbings of two women, ages 18 and 64....
Authorities: Man, 18, who stabbed 2 wanted to kill the vulnerable

Latest News

The Buffalo mass shooting suspect livestreamed the violence on Twitch. It didn't stay up long.
Buffalo shooting: Sites yank videos faster than they used to, but not by much
Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson talks during the parliamentary debate on the Swedish...
Sweden ends neutrality, joins Finland in seeking NATO berth
Dogs recover after accident
Dogs recover after accident
People pray outside the scene of Saturday's shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y.,...
Buffalo shooter’s prior threat, hospital stay face scrutiny
From left to right: Riggs, Gunnar and Champ sit outside in Stevens Point, Wis.
Stevens Point dogs recover after school bus accident