Wausau West softball, Marshfield girls soccer in action in 5/14 prep highlights

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield girls soccer drew with New Richmond while Wausau West softball lost to Hudson in Saturday’s high school highlights.

Marshfield entered the second half with a 2-1 lead before an early New Richmond goal from Alexa Singer tied the match at 2-2. Minutes later, Lauren Katzenberger hit a perfectly placed ball in the back of the net to give Marshfield the lead back. But Chloe Groth’s goal later in the half tied the match at 3-3, which would be the final.

Wausau West softball struggled against Hudson. After two shutout innings, Hudson broke through in the third inning on Ava Breault’s bases-clearing double. Hudson would use a nine-run fifth inning to win 13-3 in five innings.

