News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

People demonstrate at Reproductive Rights Rally in downtown Wausau

Hundreds of people gathered at the 400 block in downtown Wausau early Saturday afternoon for a reproductive rights rally.
By WSAW Staff
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Hundreds of people gathered at the 400 block in downtown Wausau early Saturday afternoon for a reproductive rights rally. People for both sides were there to get their voices heard in a peaceful matter.

The rally aimed to spread awareness and protest an end national abortion law. Many protested mostly male politicians making decisions about an issue that mostly effects women.

“One of the main reasons I put this together is because of all the younger generations. I don’t want any of my siblings to go through this, I’m one of seven kids. I have three sisters, I have a niece that’s 5-months-old and I don’t want any of them to continue fighting this in another 50 years,” Event Organizer Bailey Macfarland said.

Others protested the religious reasoning behind the decision as well as implications it could have for future generations. If Roe v. Wade is overturned. It would be the first time in nearly 50 years that abortions became illegal in the state of Wisconsin.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo erroneously identifies persons of interest in ‘Grandparent’ scam
Frank Schuman, 29, of Lac du Flambeau.
Oneida County Sheriff’s Office seeking information about Lac du Flambeau man
Major repaving project to begin Monday on Highway 51 from Wausau to Lincoln County line
Plover man faces charges in Jan. 6 incident at US Capitol
Authorities say about 20 people were injured in two shooting in downtown Milwaukee Friday night.
Curfew for young people after Milwaukee shootings injure 21

Latest News

Prep Highlights 5/14
Wausau West softball, Marshfield girls soccer in action in 5/14 prep highlights
There is a risk of frost Tuesday morning in some places, you'll need to do some watering at...
First Alert Weather: Cooler & more seasonable for the new week, risk of morning frost
Prep Highlights 5/14
Prep Highlights- 5/14/22
Reproductive Rights Rally in Wausau
Reproductive Rights Rally in Wausau