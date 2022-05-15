People demonstrate at Reproductive Rights Rally in downtown Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Hundreds of people gathered at the 400 block in downtown Wausau early Saturday afternoon for a reproductive rights rally. People for both sides were there to get their voices heard in a peaceful matter.

The rally aimed to spread awareness and protest an end national abortion law. Many protested mostly male politicians making decisions about an issue that mostly effects women.

“One of the main reasons I put this together is because of all the younger generations. I don’t want any of my siblings to go through this, I’m one of seven kids. I have three sisters, I have a niece that’s 5-months-old and I don’t want any of them to continue fighting this in another 50 years,” Event Organizer Bailey Macfarland said.

Others protested the religious reasoning behind the decision as well as implications it could have for future generations. If Roe v. Wade is overturned. It would be the first time in nearly 50 years that abortions became illegal in the state of Wisconsin.

