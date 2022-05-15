First Alert Weather: Returning to seasonal temps while an elevated fire danger continues

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - We have reached the middle of May and after having an extended preview of record-setting summer heat in the region this past week, more typical May weather conditions are on tap in the days ahead.

Conditions across North Central Wisconsin are still relatively dry and an elevated fire danger will continue to be an issue on Sunday and well as into the first half of the new week until some appreciable rainfall occurs. Sunday is going to be a dry and cooler day as sunshine mixes with clouds as the day goes along. Pleasant with afternoon readings topping out in the low 70s.

There will be a total lunar eclipse this evening. (WSAW)

The total lunar eclipse takes place Sunday night. Starting out partly cloudy after sunset Sunday evening, but then mostly clear for the prime viewing time frame from around 9:30 PM to just after midnight. Temperatures will be mostly in the 50s during the late evening hours.

It stays mostly clear overnight into Monday morning. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. A fair amount of sunshine and breezy on Monday. Cooler with highs in the low to mid 60s. Tuesday could start off in the morning with a chance of frost in parts of the Northwoods and isolated spots in Central Wisconsin that tend to get colder as readings will dip back into the mid 30s to around 40. Partly to mostly cloudy Tuesday with highs in the mid 60s.

You'll need to do some watering of the garden in the next few days, and keep an eye on the risk of frost Tuesday morning. (WSAW)

Lows Tuesday morning will range from the mid to upper 30 to the low 40s. (WSAW)

The next opportunity for showers and maybe a storm will be Tuesday night into Wednesday as a front moves through the region. The wet weather should subside by late morning Wednesday, then clouds break for some sun by the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Strong to severe storms might impact the region late Thursday or Thursday night. (WSAW)

Warmer on Thursday with sun giving way to increasing clouds. Showers and storms are possible late day or more likely at night with a cold front. There is the possibility that some storms could be strong to severe with the risks of damaging winds and hail being the main threats. Lingering showers or storms wind down early Friday, with intervals of sun developing in the afternoon. Highs Friday are in the upper 60s.

Daytime highs will be closer to average for the week ahead. (WSAW)

Next weekend is shaping up to be dry and a bit cooler than average. Saturday is partly sunny with a chance once again in the morning of frost. Morning lows could drop back into the 30s to near 40, while afternoon temps rise to around 60. Sunday, May 22nd is partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s.

