News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Bucks drop game 7, fall in Eastern Conference Semifinals

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, center top, shoots at the basket as Boston...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, center top, shoots at the basket as Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) defends during the first half of Game 7 of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series, Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)(Steven Senne | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON, Mass. (WSAW) - The Bucks lost to the Boston Celtics, 109-81, in game seven of the Eastern Conference Semifinals to lose the series 4-3.

The Bucks jumped out to an early nine-point lead, but the Celtics quickly used a second-quarter run to take the lead and the Bucks could not recover.

Grant Williams tied a game seven record with seven three-pointers made, scoring a game-high 27 points. Jayson Tatum added 23 points while Jaylen Brown had 19. The Celtics were 20-53 from behind the three-point line.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 25 points, 20 rebounds and nine assists. Jrue Holiday was second on the team with 21 points.

Game Recap:

The Bucks silenced the Boston crowd early in the game, jumping out to a 24-15 lead in the first quarter. The Celtics scored five three-pointers but the Bucks held them to just 29.2% shooting from the field.

The Bucks held a 26-20 lead after the first quarter, with Giannis registering ten points, eight rebounds and six assists in the quarter.

The Celtics came out of the gates in the second quarter, jumping out to a 12-8 run to take a 32-30 lead with 8:19 left in the quarter. The Bucks immediately responded with a 7-0 run to take back a 37-32 lead. After a slow finish to the quarter, the Celtics led the 48-43 Bucks at halftime.

Giannis led the Bucks with 17 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists. He scored or assisted on 33 of their 43 points in the half. Brook Lopez was second on the team with 11 points. Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 17 points. Tatum also had three fouls.

The second half began with the Celtics continuing their momentum. Jaylen Brown scored five early points to give the Celtics a 61-49 advantage. Grant Williams hit a three with 2:03 remaining in the third quarter to give the Celtics a 76-60 lead. The Bucks scored just 38 combined points in the second and third quarters.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say about 20 people were injured in two shooting in downtown Milwaukee Friday night.
Curfew for young people after Milwaukee shootings injure 21
The Santa Clara District Attorney reports officer Matthew Dominguez, 32, has been charged with...
DA: Officer charged for masturbating in front of victims while investigating disturbance
Fresno police said the suspect vehicle is a newer model, silver, full-size Chevy Silverado with...
Police arrest man accused of striking woman, dragging body 8 miles
Fans make their way into the Deer District before Game 6 of the NBA basketball finals game...
Deer District cancels watch party for Game 7
Frank Schuman, 29, of Lac du Flambeau.
Oneida County Sheriff’s Office seeking information about Lac du Flambeau man

Latest News

Prep Highlights 5/14
Wausau West softball, Marshfield girls soccer in action in 5/14 prep highlights
Miami Marlins' Jesus Aguilar, left, watches his solo home run next to Milwaukee Brewers catcher...
Aguilar, Soler, Anderson homer in Marlins’ win over Brewers
UWSP baseball wins WIAC tournament, qualifies for D3 NCAA Tournament
Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich (22) is congratulated after he scored against the Miami...
Peterson’s bases-loaded walk lifts Brewers over Marlins 2-1