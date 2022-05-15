Bucks drop game 7, fall in Eastern Conference Semifinals

BOSTON, Mass. (WSAW) - The Bucks lost to the Boston Celtics, 109-81, in game seven of the Eastern Conference Semifinals to lose the series 4-3.

The Bucks jumped out to an early nine-point lead, but the Celtics quickly used a second-quarter run to take the lead and the Bucks could not recover.

Grant Williams tied a game seven record with seven three-pointers made, scoring a game-high 27 points. Jayson Tatum added 23 points while Jaylen Brown had 19. The Celtics were 20-53 from behind the three-point line.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 25 points, 20 rebounds and nine assists. Jrue Holiday was second on the team with 21 points.

Game Recap:

The Bucks silenced the Boston crowd early in the game, jumping out to a 24-15 lead in the first quarter. The Celtics scored five three-pointers but the Bucks held them to just 29.2% shooting from the field.

The Bucks held a 26-20 lead after the first quarter, with Giannis registering ten points, eight rebounds and six assists in the quarter.

The Celtics came out of the gates in the second quarter, jumping out to a 12-8 run to take a 32-30 lead with 8:19 left in the quarter. The Bucks immediately responded with a 7-0 run to take back a 37-32 lead. After a slow finish to the quarter, the Celtics led the 48-43 Bucks at halftime.

Giannis led the Bucks with 17 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists. He scored or assisted on 33 of their 43 points in the half. Brook Lopez was second on the team with 11 points. Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 17 points. Tatum also had three fouls.

The second half began with the Celtics continuing their momentum. Jaylen Brown scored five early points to give the Celtics a 61-49 advantage. Grant Williams hit a three with 2:03 remaining in the third quarter to give the Celtics a 76-60 lead. The Bucks scored just 38 combined points in the second and third quarters.

