News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Athletes compete in Special Olympics Wisconsin R2 Regional Track and Field Meet

Supporters and athletes met at Merrill High School for the event
By Jade Flury
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Special needs athletes are back on the track to compete in the R2 Regional Track and Field Meet. It’s the first meet back since the pandemic put a pause on previous track meets.

99 registered athletes have a variety of events that they could participate in and each athlete was able to compete in up to 3 events.

“So today we are offering shot put, mini jav, softball throw. We have a running long jump. We have a standing long jump. We have relays. We have wheelchair events. We have running events, and we have walking events. So there is something for everybody,” said Amber Weinfurter, an athletic director.

The Special Olympics Track and Field Meet gives athletes the chance to compete in their desired events.

“Everyone should have an opportunity to be out here and get a chance to compete and special Olympics allows people to that of all different abilities,” said Rod Ankrom, a coach for the Special Olympics.

One athlete even placed in both of her events.

“My first event was shot put. I got first place and mini javs was 5th place,” said Renee Brynjulfson, athlete.

The athletes put in the work to place in their events.

“So we award all of our athletes. Anywhere depending on the heats and the divisions. There can be up to 8 athletes competing and we have awards for them for first through,” said Weinfurter.

The R2 Regional Track and Field Meet takes place every year around the second week of May.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo erroneously identifies persons of interest in ‘Grandparent’ scam
Frank Schuman, 29, of Lac du Flambeau.
Oneida County Sheriff’s Office seeking information about Lac du Flambeau man
Major repaving project to begin Monday on Highway 51 from Wausau to Lincoln County line
Plover man faces charges in Jan. 6 incident at US Capitol
Authorities say about 20 people were injured in two shooting in downtown Milwaukee Friday night.
Curfew for young people after Milwaukee shootings injure 21

Latest News

Hundreds of people gathered at the 400 block in downtown Wausau early Saturday afternoon for a...
People demonstrate at Reproductive Rights Rally in downtown Wausau
Prep Highlights 5/14
Wausau West softball, Marshfield girls soccer in action in 5/14 prep highlights
There is a risk of frost Tuesday morning in some places, you'll need to do some watering at...
First Alert Weather: Cooler & more seasonable for the new week, risk of morning frost
Prep Highlights 5/14
Prep Highlights- 5/14/22
Reproductive Rights Rally in Wausau
Reproductive Rights Rally in Wausau