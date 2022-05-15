Athletes compete in Special Olympics Wisconsin R2 Regional Track and Field Meet

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Special needs athletes are back on the track to compete in the R2 Regional Track and Field Meet. It’s the first meet back since the pandemic put a pause on previous track meets.

99 registered athletes have a variety of events that they could participate in and each athlete was able to compete in up to 3 events.

“So today we are offering shot put, mini jav, softball throw. We have a running long jump. We have a standing long jump. We have relays. We have wheelchair events. We have running events, and we have walking events. So there is something for everybody,” said Amber Weinfurter, an athletic director.

The Special Olympics Track and Field Meet gives athletes the chance to compete in their desired events.

“Everyone should have an opportunity to be out here and get a chance to compete and special Olympics allows people to that of all different abilities,” said Rod Ankrom, a coach for the Special Olympics.

One athlete even placed in both of her events.

“My first event was shot put. I got first place and mini javs was 5th place,” said Renee Brynjulfson, athlete.

The athletes put in the work to place in their events.

“So we award all of our athletes. Anywhere depending on the heats and the divisions. There can be up to 8 athletes competing and we have awards for them for first through,” said Weinfurter.

The R2 Regional Track and Field Meet takes place every year around the second week of May.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.