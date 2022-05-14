UWSP baseball wins WIAC tournament, qualifies for D3 NCAA Tournament

WHITEWATER, Wis. (WSAW) - UW-Stevens Point baseball defeated UW-Oshkosh 10-0 in the WIAC championship to win the WIAC tournament for the 12th time in program history, and first since 2015. The win also guarantees an automatic bid to the Division 3 NCAA Baseball Tournament.

UWSP jumped out to an early lead in the championship and never looked back. Len Luedtke started things off with a two-RBI single in the first inning to give the Pointers a 2-0 lead. Luedtke drove in five runs in the game.

In the second inning, Bradley Comer hit a double that cleared the bases, driving in three runs. UWSP scored five runs in the inning to lead 7-0 after two innings.

Caleb Krommenakker took control from that point, leading the way on the mound with eight shutout innings and three hits allowed as UWSP claimed the mercy rule victory in eight innings.

UWSP will now await their fate in the NCAA tournament, which is set to be announced Monday, May 16 at 12 pm on NCAA.com.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.