First Alert Weather: Pleasant weekend turning colder on Monday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Not as humid on Saturday with a good amount of sunshine throughout the day until the late afternoon. Another cold front arrives late day or early in the evening Saturday and could produce a few showers or storms. These storms are not expected to be strong to severe but could cause a good downpour along with some lightning. Most of the area will remain dry on your Saturday afternoon.

A fair amount of sun, warm, and less humid Saturday. Ch. showers/storms toward evening. (WSAW)

Showers with a chance of storms Saturday early evening. (WSAW)

Showers or a storm are possible leading up to sunset Saturday. (WSAW)

In the wake of this cold front, pleasant weather is on tap to end the weekend on Sunday with a sunny to partly cloudy sky. Highs Sunday are in the upper 60s to around 70. There should be good weather for checking out the total lunar eclipse Sunday night into early Monday morning. Mostly clear sky with temps late evening in the mid 50s to around 60.

Good viewing conditions for seeing the lunar eclipse Sunday night. (WSAW)

Afternoon highs will be closer to average for the middle of May. (WSAW)

More seasonable type of weather is on the way for the week ahead. Dry on Monday with sunshine and highs in the low to mid 60s. Partly sunny Tuesday with highs in the mid 60s. A chance for showers or storms at night. Sun mixed with some clouds Wednesday with afternoon temps topping out in the upper 60s. More clouds than sun Thursday with a chance of showers or a storm. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Next Friday, May 20th will feature some sun with a chance of showers or a storm. Highs in the low 70s.

