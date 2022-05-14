News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: Cooler & more seasonable for the new week, risk of morning frost

After record heat during the last few days, typical May weather will return for the upcoming week.
Scattered evening showers/storms moving out. Clearing and cooler tonight. More seasonable in the week ahead with highs most days in the 60s.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Although highs on Saturday didn’t make a run toward 90° in the area, we got the most widespread showers with isolated storms all week, rolling through during the early evening with a cold front. The showers will be moving out of the region by sunset, with clouds giving way to clearing as the night goes along. A cooler Saturday night into early Sunday with lows in the mid to upper 40s in the Northwoods, while close to 50° in Central Wisconsin.

Rainbows developed as the showers/storms moved east out of the area early this evening.
Showers/Storms ending then some clearing and cooler tonight.
Cooler for Sunday with sunshine and some clouds as the day goes along. More seasonable for the middle of May with highs in the low to mid 70s. A total lunar eclipse will take place Sunday evening, getting underway after 9 PM and hitting the peak total eclipse after 11 PM. The sky conditions should be favorable to check it out with a mostly clear sky. Temps will be in the low 60s to the upper 50s.

Good weather to be out on the lake Sunday.
A total lunar eclipse will take place Sunday night.
Monday features sunshine in Central Wisconsin, while clouds will be more common as the day goes along in the Northwoods. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Monday night into Tuesday, there is the possibility for frost to develop in parts of the Northwoods and typically colder spots in Central Wisconsin. Temperatures will quickly climb after 7 AM on Tuesday with a fair amount of sun. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Lows by Tuesday morning could be back into the 30s to low 40s.
A frost possibility on Tuesday, otherwise, watering will be needed.
Keep the umbrella handy for the second half of the new week. Showers are possible Tuesday night and then again on Wednesday with a mostly cloudy sky. Highs in the mid 60s. Mostly cloudy Thursday and warmer with a chance of showers or a storm later in the day. Highs in the mid 70s. Periods of rain with a chance of storms Thursday night and more wet weather anticipated on Friday. Cooler with afternoon temps topping out in the mid 60s. Next Saturday, May 21st is forecast to have some sunshine with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Highs will be closer to average levels for the middle of May.
